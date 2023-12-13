Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Gohana starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Gohana starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Gohana for best offers.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Gohana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Gohana, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Gohana and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Gohana.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 100 STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price