Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
View all Images

OKINAWA Dual 100

Launched in Oct 2023

3.0
1 Review
₹1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Dual 100 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 57.06 kmph

Dual 100: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 111.83 km

Dual 100: 129.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.25 hrs

Dual 100: 5.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.36 kwh

Dual 100: 3.12 kwh

Okinawa Dual 100 Variants
Okinawa Dual 100 price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.19 Lakhs*
60 kmph
129 km
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3.12 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Okinawa Dual 100 Images

8 images
Okinawa Dual 100 Colours

Okinawa Dual 100 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Lime green
Red

Okinawa Dual 100 Specifications and Features

Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range129 km
Charging Time5-6 Hours
Okinawa Dual 100 comparison with similar bikes

Okinawa Dual 100
Shema Tuff
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
Numeros Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
Fidato Evtech Loder
Detel EV Veeru
Kinetic Green e-Luna
Hayasa Nirbhar
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹79,655*
₹74,999*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.53 Lakhs*
₹83,490*
₹70,000*
₹69,990*
₹65,550*
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
110-140 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
4 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
230 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingDual 100 vs TuffDual 100 vs XGT CAT 2.0Dual 100 vs Diplos proDual 100 vs Diplos i-proDual 100 vs LoderDual 100 vs VeeruDual 100 vs e-LunaDual 100 vs Nirbhar
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Antomith Okinawa
C 10/39, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi - 110094
Hitkari Enterprises
E-1, Sitapuri, New Delhi - 110045
Pacific Motors, Sultanpur
CBR-2, Kh No-360,MG Road,Delhi 110030
+91 - 7982749691, 9131434449
Garud Automobiles, Dabri
Plot No 76 E, Old Palam Road,Dabri Extension,Dwarka,Delhi 110045
+91 - 9560626252
See All Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

Popular Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa Dual 100 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
60 kmph | 129 km
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
60 kmph | 129 km
₹1.19 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1927.64/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Okinawa Dual 100 User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
0
Value for money use in local city.
Stylish bike for domestic use and very useful for local use and okinawa is best in that it is a value for money product. By: Kamal (Apr 13, 2024)
Read Full Review

