Launched in Oct 2023
Category Average: 57.06 kmph
Dual 100: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 111.83 km
Dual 100: 129.0 km
Category Average: 4.25 hrs
Dual 100: 5.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.36 kwh
Dual 100: 3.12 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Moped
|Battery Capacity
|3.12 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|129 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
Okinawa Dual 100
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹79,655*
₹74,999*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.53 Lakhs*
₹83,490*
₹70,000*
₹69,990*
₹65,550*
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
110-140 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
4 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
230 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Dual 100 vs Tuff
|Dual 100 vs XGT CAT 2.0
|Dual 100 vs Diplos pro
|Dual 100 vs Diplos i-pro
|Dual 100 vs Loder
|Dual 100 vs Veeru
|Dual 100 vs e-Luna
|Dual 100 vs Nirbhar
Popular Okinawa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating