Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Faridabad, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Faridabad and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 100 STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price