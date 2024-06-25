|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
|Range
|90-120 km
|Charging time
|5 Hour 25 Minutes
BGauss RUV 350 price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss RUV 350 comes in 3 variants. BGauss RUV 350's top variant is Max.
₹1.1 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
90 Km
₹1.25 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
90 Km
₹1.35 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
120 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Model Name
BGauss RUV 350
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Simple Energy One
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Ather Energy 450S
|Okaya EV Faast F2B
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹1.32 Lakhs
₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.09 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
3 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
5 kwh
2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
72 V / 30 Ah
|Range
90-120 km
195 km
111-150 km
113-127 km
100-110 km
150 Km
212 km/charge
150-201 km
115 km
80-85 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
