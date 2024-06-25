HT Auto
BGauss RUV 350 Right View
BGauss RUV 350 Front View
BGauss RUV 350 Left View
BGauss RUV 350 Rear View
BGauss RUV 350 Indicator View
BGauss RUV 350 Number Plate View
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350 starting price is Rs. 1,09,999 in India. BGauss RUV 350 is available in 3 variant and 5 colours.
1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
BGauss RUV 350 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Max Speed75 kmph
Range90-120 km
Charging time5 Hour 25 Minutes
Available Colours

About BGauss RUV 350

Latest Update

  • BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from ₹1.10 lakh
  • BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25

    BGauss RUV 350 Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.32 Lakhs
    RUV 350vsS1 Pro
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    RUV 350vs450x
    UPCOMING
    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    RUV 350vsChetak
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    RUV 350vsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    RUV 350vsEPluto 7G Pro

    BGauss RUV 350 Variants & Price

    BGauss RUV 350 price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss RUV 350 comes in 3 variants. BGauss RUV 350's top variant is Max.

    i EX
    1.1 Lakhs*
    75 Kmph
    90 Km
    EX
    1.25 Lakhs*
    75 Kmph
    90 Km
    Max
    1.35 Lakhs*
    75 Kmph
    120 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BGauss RUV 350 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity3 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Range90-120 km
    Charging Time5 Hour 25 Minutes
    BGauss RUV 350 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BGauss RUV 350
    		Ola Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProSimple Energy OnePURE EV Epluto 7G MaxAther Energy 450SOkaya EV Faast F2B
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹1.32 Lakhs
    ₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    ₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.09 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    3 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    5 kwh
    2.5 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    72 V / 30 Ah
    Range
    90-120 km
    195 km
    111-150 km
    113-127 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    212 km/charge
    150-201 km
    115 km
    80-85 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular BGauss Bikes

      BGauss RUV 350 News

      The BGauss RUV 350 rugged electric scooter has been completely developed in India with production set to begin next month at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra
      BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from 1.10 lakh
      25 Jun 2024
      RUV stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the RUV350 promises to be a rugged electric scooter, a first in its segment
      BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25
      5 Jun 2024
      BGauss is making some very big claims of performance and comfort that the RUV350 boasts of, without giving out specific details.
      BGauss RUV350 electric scooter unveiled, to launch in India on this date
      3 Jun 2024
      BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
      BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
      5 Sept 2023
      File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
      BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
      5 Dec 2022
      BGauss RUV 350 related Videos

      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      BGauss RUV 350 FAQs

      The top variant of BGauss RUV 350 is the Max.
      The BGauss RUV 350 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-120 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hour 25 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The BGauss RUV 350 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, i EX is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Max is priced at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The BGauss RUV 350 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-120 km on a single charge.
      The BGauss RUV 350 has a charging time of 5 Hour 25 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

