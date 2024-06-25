Which is the top variant of BGauss RUV 350? The top variant of BGauss RUV 350 is the Max.

What are the key specifications of the BGauss RUV 350? The BGauss RUV 350 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-120 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hour 25 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the BGauss RUV 350 have, and what is the price range? The BGauss RUV 350 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, i EX is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Max is priced at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for BGauss RUV 350? The BGauss RUV 350 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-120 km on a single charge.