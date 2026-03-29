BGauss Oowah Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range105 km
- Charging4.1 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
- Motor Power2.4 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BGauss Oowah
|Rs. 94,990Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|104 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|145 km
|5 Hours 15 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|Joy e-bike Mihos
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|-
|95 Nm (Motor)
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|130 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|OowahVSMihos
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 91,399Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|OowahVSChetak
|Kinetic Green Flex
|Rs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|160 Nm
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|120 km
|3-4 Hrs.
|1200 W
|OowahVSFlex
|BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|105 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|132 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|OowahVSStorie
|Komaki XGT X4
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|180-220 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|OowahVSXGT X4
BGauss Oowah is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.4 kW
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|105 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 5Minutes
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
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