PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/7

BGAUSS Oowah

₹94,990 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1926
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

BGauss Oowah Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    105 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.1 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.4 kW
View All Oowah SpecsView specs icon
Personal Finance Widget

BGauss Oowah Variants

BGauss Oowah price starts at ₹ 94,990 and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss Oowah comes in 2 variants. BGauss Oowah's top variant is Max.
2 Variants Available
Oowah EX
₹94,990*
60 kmph
105 km
Oowah Max
₹1.2 Lakhs*
60 kmph
145 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

BGauss Oowah Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Oowah.
BGauss Oowah
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
VS
BGauss OowahSelect model
BattRE Electric Mobility StorieSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

BGauss Oowah comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BGauss Oowah
BGauss Oowah image
Rs. 94,990Onwards--Scooters104 kgDrumDrumSteel Wheel145 km5 Hours 15 Minutes2.4 kW
Joy e-bike MihosJoy e-bike Mihos imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards-95 Nm (Motor)Scooters100 kgDiscDiscAlloy130 km5 Hours1500 WOowahVSMihos
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 91,399Onwards
4.64
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy153 km3 Hours-OowahVSChetak
Kinetic Green FlexKinetic Green Flex imageRs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards-160 NmScooters100 kgDiscDiscAlloy120 km3-4 Hrs.1200 WOowahVSFlex
BattRE Electric Mobility StorieBattRE Electric Mobility Storie imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters105 kgDrumDrumSteel132 km5 Hours2.4 kWOowahVSStorie
Komaki XGT X4Komaki XGT X4 imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy180-220 km4-5 Hours-OowahVSXGT X4

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
BGauss Oowah
Aprilia SR Storm
VS
Selected Electric Bike
BGauss OowahSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR StormSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

BGauss Oowah Images

BGauss Oowah Image 1
BGauss Oowah Image 2
BGauss Oowah Image 3
BGauss Oowah Image 4

BGauss Oowah Colours

BGauss Oowah is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Sage Green
Laguna Blue
Cloud White
Sage green

BGauss Oowah Alternatives

Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OowahvsMihos
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OowahvsChetak
Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OowahvsFlex
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

99,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OowahvsStorie
Komaki XGT X4

Komaki XGT X4

1.02 - 1.24 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OowahvsXGT X4
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

News

View all
  News

BGauss Oowah Specifications and Features

Max Power2.4 kW
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range105 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 5Minutes
Max Speed60 kmph
View all Oowah specs and features

Popular BGauss Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BGauss Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Air
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features