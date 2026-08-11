BGauss Oowah electric scooter launched with 145 km range, removable battery

BGauss has launched the all-new Oowah electric scooter in India, marking the company's entry into what it describes as the country's first EV Pop scooter range. The new electric scooter is aimed at urban riders, particularly younger customers and first-time EV buyers, and combines an expressive design with practical features for daily commuting.

The BGauss Oowah gets a 3.0 kWh removable LFP battery and has an ARAI-certified range of 145 km. The removable battery is designed to offer greater charging flexibility, particularly for customers who do not have access to a dedicated charging point at home.

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BGauss Oowah battery and range

The Oowah is equipped with a CAN-enabled 3.0 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack. Since the battery is removable, owners can take it indoors for charging, potentially making the scooter more convenient for users living in apartments or locations without dedicated EV charging infrastructure.

The electric scooter has an ARAI-certified range of 145 km. BGauss has positioned the Oowah primarily as an urban commuter, with the combination of range and removable battery intended to address the everyday requirements of city riders.

BGauss Oowah features

The Oowah comes with several features focused on making everyday riding and ownership easier. It gets a reverse assist function to help riders manoeuvre the scooter in tight parking spaces, while a distance-to-empty indicator provides information about the remaining range.

Safety equipment includes a side stand sensor, while a USB charging port allows riders to charge their devices while on the move. The scooter also gets full LED lighting and spacious under-seat storage for carrying daily essentials.

BGauss Oowah design and colours

Design is one of the key differentiators of the Oowah. BGauss has given the electric scooter vibrant colour options, bold graphics and an expressive styling theme aimed at younger buyers.

The Oowah is available in four colour options:

Emerald Shadow

Jamun Punch

Zesty Red

Tangy Toma

BGauss says the scooter is designed to appeal to Gen Z and first-time EV buyers who want a product that offers greater visual individuality while retaining the practicality expected from an urban commuter.

BGauss Oowah targets growing EV market

The launch comes as India's electric two-wheeler market continues to expand. According to BGauss, electric two-wheeler sales in India crossed 1.11 million units in the first seven months of 2026, while monthly EV two-wheeler penetration crossed 11 per cent for the first time.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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