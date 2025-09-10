The Oowah Max Plus, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Oowah Max Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Oowah Max Plus is available in 9 colour options: Sage Green, Laguna Blue, Cloud White, Emerald Shadow, Jamun Punch, Midnight Grey, Mocha Brown, Tangy Toma, Zesty Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oowah Max Plus include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The Oowah Max Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.