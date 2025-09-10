hamburger icon
OowahPriceRangeSpecifications
BGauss Oowah Front Right View
1/7
BGauss Oowah Front View
2/7
BGauss Oowah Left View
3/7
BGauss Oowah Rear Left View
4/7
BGauss Oowah Rear Right View
5/7
BGauss Oowah Rear View
View all Images
6/7

BGauss Oowah Max Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Oowah Max Plus

Oowah Max Plus Prices

The Oowah Max Plus, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Oowah Max Plus Range

The Oowah Max Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Oowah Max Plus Colours

The Oowah Max Plus is available in 9 colour options: Sage Green, Laguna Blue, Cloud White, Emerald Shadow, Jamun Punch, Midnight Grey, Mocha Brown, Tangy Toma, Zesty Red.

Oowah Max Plus Battery & Range

Oowah Max Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oowah Max Plus include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

Oowah Max Plus Specs & Features

The Oowah Max Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

BGauss Oowah Max Plus Price

Oowah Max Plus

₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,499
EMI@2,826/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BGauss Oowah Max Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1240 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheel
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
145 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 36,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 50 Minutes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
14 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
BGauss Oowah Max Plus EMI
EMI2,544 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,18,349
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,18,349
Interest Amount
34,278
Payable Amount
1,52,627

BGauss Oowah other Variants

Oowah EX

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,990
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,490
EMI@2,203/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Oowah Max

₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,499
EMI@2,826/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BGauss Oowah Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
OowahvsTrion
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
OowahvsEC-06
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
OowahvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+6
OowahvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
OowahvsChetak

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular BGauss Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BGauss Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.58 - 3.88 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
TVS RTS X

TVS RTS X

3 - 3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers