



The conglomerate launched two electric scooters BGauss B8 and BGauss A2 in 2020. BGauss is planning to launch two more scooters by 2022. The latest additions will come with high-tech features and the company is planning to manufacture them at their production site in Chakan near Pune. The new variants would be 100 % Made-in-India.



BGauss B8 offers the range of 75 kilometers on a full charge while the A2 variant covers 75 km. Both the e-scooters come with two battery options like Li-Ion and Lead Acid. On Li-Ion battery variants, the battery can be removed from the vehicle and charged using a normal 3-pin socket. The company provides three years warranty on the motor, battery and vehicle for the Li-Ion battery vehicles.



BGauss claims that their e-scooters are designed for Indian roads with a water capacity of 120 mm. Both the variants are equipped with features like push-button start, reverse mode, USB charging, side stand sensor, remote locking and anti-theft alarm. No registration or license required to drive these vehicles. The price varies for Lead-Acid and Li-Ion variants. BGauss has 13 retail points in the country. Plans are underway to launch 100 showrooms across India by the end of 2022. BGauss Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India BGauss Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price BGauss A2 ₹ 52,499 - 67,999 BGauss B8 ₹ 62,999 - 88,999

BGauss, an electric scooter brand, is from the house of RR Global which is an 800 million USD corporation. The parent company RR Global is known across the world for its electrical cables, automated multilevel car parking systems, electric switchgear, fans and electrical appliances. RR Global has entered into the automobile