Best BGauss Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price BGauss Oowah ₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs BGauss RUV 350 ₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs BGauss C12i ₹ 1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs BGauss Oowah ₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs BGauss RUV 350 ₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs

In India, there are 3 BGauss Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350, BGauss C12i, BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 94,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.