Best BGauss Bikes

In India, there are 3 BGauss Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350, BGauss C12i, BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 94,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best BGauss Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
BGauss Oowah ₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs
BGauss RUV 350 ₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
BGauss C12i ₹ 1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss Oowah ₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs
BGauss RUV 350 ₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs

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3 New BGauss Bikes found

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BGauss Oowah Front Right View
1/7

BGauss Oowah

₹94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.0 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
145 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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BGauss RUV 350 Right View
1/22

BGauss RUV 350

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
120 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BGauss C12i Front Left View
1/11

BGauss C12i

4.5
53
₹1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.7 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
135 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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