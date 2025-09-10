In India, there are 3 BGauss Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350, BGauss C12i, BGauss Oowah, BGauss RUV 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 94,990.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best BGauss Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|BGauss Oowah
|₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs
|BGauss RUV 350
|₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
|BGauss C12i
|₹ 1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
|BGauss Oowah
|₹ 94,990 - 1.23 Lakhs
|BGauss RUV 350
|₹ 1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs