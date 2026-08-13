PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/11

BGAUSS C12i

₹1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

BGauss C12i Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 - 135 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2 - 2.7 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All C12i SpecsView specs icon

BGauss C12i Variants

BGauss C12i price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss C12i comes in 3 variants. BGauss C12i's top variant is Max.
3 Variants Available
C12i Ex
₹1.05 Lakhs*
60 kmph
85 km
C12i Max 2.0
₹1.23 Lakhs*
60 kmph
123 km
C12i Max
₹1.3 Lakhs*
50 kmph
135 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BGauss C12i Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
Hybrid car growth in India is declining as demand shifts to electric vehicles, influenced by tax changes and global events.Read Full Story

BGauss C12i Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with C12i.
BGauss C12i
E3 Trion
VS
BGauss C12iSelect model
E3 TrionSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

BGauss C12i comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BGauss C12i
BGauss C12i image
Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.780
-Scooters110 kgDrumDrumSteel Wheel135 km4 Hours 15 Minutes2500 W
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWC12iVSTrion
Yamaha EC-06Yamaha EC-06 imageRs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
-Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kWC12iVSEC-06
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWC12iVSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWC12iVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-C12iVSChetak

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
BGauss C12i
Aprilia SR 160
VS
Selected Electric Bike
BGauss C12iSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR 160Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

BGauss C12i Images

BGauss C12i Image 1
BGauss C12i Image 2
BGauss C12i Image 3
BGauss C12i Image 4
BGauss C12i Image 5
BGauss C12i Image 6

BGauss C12i Colours

BGauss C12i is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Blue

BGauss C12i Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
C12ivsTrion
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
C12ivsEC-06
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
C12ivsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
C12ivsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
C12ivsChetak

BGauss C12i User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
Write a Review

BGauss C12i User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the BGauss C12i for its smooth ride, good range, solid build, and practical features. Some mention the limited top speed and charging time as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat mileage with 3.2 kWh battery
  • check circle iconSpacious underseat storage
  • check circle iconSmooth, quiet ride in city traffic
  • check circle iconConvenient removable battery
  • check circle iconHigh build quality and safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning icon6-hour battery charging time
  • warning iconTop speed limited to 60 kmph
  • warning iconLimited to city commutes
  • warning iconPlastic quality concerns
  • warning iconCharging cost is minimal but time-consuming
Average Features
The digital display on bgauss c12i is readable but lacks built-in turn-by-turn navigation which would have been very useful for city navigation. Motor response is smooth in sport mode but consumes battery faster. Charging portable battery pack inside home takes almost 6.5 hours. Good for regular city commuting if your expectations are realistic.
By: Rajeshwar Nath (Aug 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Okay Suspension
Riding bgauss c12i on smooth tar roads is fine, but on rough broken roads the ride quality becomes bumpy. Range in eco mode is realistic around 100 km. Front telescopic forks absorb small undulations, but rear hydraulic spring feels firm with single rider. Build is sturdy and side stand safety sensor functions reliably every time.
By: Satish Pradhan (Aug 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Mixed Experience
BGauss c12i saves petrol cost effectively, but service network in smaller towns is still expanding so spare parts availability can take time. Seat size and footboard space are generous for family usage. Throttle control is easy for beginners. Overall a average electric scooter if you have access to good local dealer service support.
By: Tushar Samant (Aug 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Simple City EV
BGauss c12i provides basic electric mobility without extra thrills. Max speed of 60 kmph is okay for internal colony roads and city traffic. Underseat 18-23L storage space fits small charger and handbag. Charging cable length provided by company could have been slightly longer for convenient outdoor socket access. Fair choice for budget buyers.
By: Upendra Yadav (Aug 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Acceptable Scooter
Owning bgauss c12i for three months now. Electricity bill increase is very minimal, making it light on pocket. However, absence of front disc brake option is noticed during quick emergency stops. Battery indicator percentage fluctuates slightly when climbing steep slopes under load. Acceptable performance for daily household utility work.
By: Vinay Agnihotri (Aug 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

BGauss C12i Related News

BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
5 Sept 2023
The R 1300 GS Adventure uses a 1,300 cc boxer engine.
3 ADV bikes I would choose over an SUV for road trips
17 Aug 2026
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
17 Aug 2026
Formula E, an all-electric world championship, made its India debut in February 2023 with the Hyderabad E-Prix, but the race was dropped the following year after a change in government in Telangana.
Formula E keen to return but wants India to make first move
17 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
Want to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Here’s your complete monthly EMI guide
17 Aug 2026
Cosmetically, the Pulsar N160 SS looks very similar to the N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology
17 Aug 2026
View all
 BGauss C12i Related News

BGauss C12i Specifications and Features

Max Power2500 W
Battery Capacity2-2.7 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range85-135 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-7 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all C12i specs and features

Popular BGauss Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BGauss Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features