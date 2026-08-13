BGauss C12i Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range85 - 135 km
- Charging5.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2 - 2.7 kWh
- Motor Power2.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BGauss C12i
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|110 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|135 km
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|2500 W
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|C12iVSTrion
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|C12iVSEC-06
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|C12iVSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|C12iVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|C12iVSChetak
BGauss C12i is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the BGauss C12i for its smooth ride, good range, solid build, and practical features. Some mention the limited top speed and charging time as drawbacks.
|Max Power
|2500 W
|Battery Capacity
|2-2.7 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|85-135 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
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