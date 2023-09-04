The C12i Max, is priced at ₹1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The C12i Max offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C12i Max is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the C12i Max include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The C12i Max has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.