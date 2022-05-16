|Battery Capacity
BGauss D15 price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss D15 comes in 2 variants. BGauss D15's top variant is Pro.
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|5.5 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|115 km
|Charging Time
|5.5 Hrs.
|Model Name
BGauss D15
|TVS iQube
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Simple Energy One
|Ather Energy 450S
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.46 - 1.59 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
2.2-5.1 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
5 kwh
2.9 kWh
|Range
115 km
60-150 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
212 km/charge
115 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price