BGauss D15 Front View
BGauss D15 Headlight View
BGauss D15 Front Wheel View
BGauss D15 Model Name View
BGauss D15 Disc Break View
BGauss D15 Footspace View
BGauss D15

BGauss D15 starting price is Rs. 1,46,191 in India. BGauss D15 is available in 2 variant and
1.46 - 1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BGauss D15 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
Max Speed60 kmph
Range115 km
Charging time5.5 Hrs.
View all D15 specs and features

About BGauss D15

Latest Update

  • Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at ₹99,999. Check specs, features
  • BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs ₹99,999

    BGauss D15 Variants & Price

    BGauss D15 price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss D15 comes in 2 variants. BGauss D15's top variant is Pro.

    i
    1.46 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    115 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    Pro
    1.59 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    115 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BGauss D15 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging Point5.5 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range115 km
    Charging Time5.5 Hrs.
    View all D15 specs and features

    BGauss D15 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BGauss D15
    		TVS iQubeOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xSimple Energy OneAther Energy 450S
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.46 - 1.59 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    3.2 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    5 kwh
    2.9 kWh
    Range
    115 km
    60-150 km
    181-195 km
    111-150 km
    212 km/charge
    115 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      BGauss D15 News

      Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
      Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
      16 May 2022
      BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
      BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
      5 Sept 2023
      File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
      BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
      5 Dec 2022
      BGauss A2 electric scooter
      BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
      29 May 2022
      BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
      BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
      30 Jul 2021
      View all
       BGauss D15 News

      BGauss D15 FAQs

      The top variant of BGauss D15 is the Pro.
      The BGauss D15 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 115 km, it has a charging time of 55 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The BGauss D15 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, i is priced at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Pro is priced at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The BGauss D15 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 115 km on a single charge.
      The BGauss D15 has a charging time of 55 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

