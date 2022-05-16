Which is the top variant of BGauss D15? The top variant of BGauss D15 is the Pro.

What are the key specifications of the BGauss D15? The BGauss D15 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 115 km, it has a charging time of 55 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the BGauss D15 have, and what is the price range? The BGauss D15 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, i is priced at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Pro is priced at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for BGauss D15? The BGauss D15 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 115 km on a single charge.