BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents

Electric scooter manufacturer BGauss Auto has partnered with Go Zap so as to provide electric vehicles to employees of food and vegetable delivery agents. GoZap is an electric vehicle rental company promoted by GoFuel. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the first phase of the launch, 50 electric scooters would be provided to employees of private companies who deliver food and vegetables to consumers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 13:12 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
The aim is to ensure environmental protection along with creating world class electronic scooters, BGauss Auto Pvt Ltd, founder-managing director Hemant Kabra told PTI. GoZap's chief technology officer Muthuraman said after launching the initiative in Tamil Nadu, the company has planned to expand this project across the country.

Also Read : BGauss to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity

Earlier this year, BGauss said that it plans to invest around 40 crore to double the production capacity of its electric two-wheelers to two lakh units annually by next year. The company plans to have five to six electric offerings in its product portfolio of high-speed electric scooters after two years. It is also eyeing around 8-10 per cent of the fast-growing electric two-wheeler market in three years' time.

Currently, the company's manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune has an annual capacity of one lakh units and can be scaled up to two lakh units. With plans to sell around one lakh units in the ongoing fiscal, BGauss Auto is now gearing up to increase its capacity to meet future demand.

BGauss also believes that the electric two-wheeler segment will expand exponentially and will "target close to anything between 8 per cent to 10 per cent" of the market in the next three years. The company is also expanding exponentially and will "target close to anything between 8 per cent to 10 per cent" of the market in the next three years.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: BGauss electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
