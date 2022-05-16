BGauss D15 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
The on road price for BGauss D15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is BGauss D15 i and the most priced model is BGauss D15 Pro.
BGauss D15 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
BGauss D15 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BGauss D15 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price BGauss D15 i ₹ 1.52 Lakhs BGauss D15 Pro ₹ 1.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price