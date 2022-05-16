HT Auto
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features

The all-new, electric Bgauss BG D15 comes with 20 safety features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2022, 06:03 PM
Bgauss, the two-wheeled electric vehicle company, on Monday, introduced its third new electric scooter called BG D15. This new Bgauss BG D15 follows electric vehicle models B8 and A2. The e-scooter promises users a sturdy body and smart features at 99,999 for the D15i  variant while the higher-spec D15 Pro variant costs 1,14,999 (both prices are ex-showroom).

The all-new electric scooter BG D15 comes with a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery. The electric vehicle comes in two modes, Eco and Sports. In the Sports mode, the electric scooter can touch the speed of 60 kmph from stationary in 7 seconds. The Bgauss BG D15 sports 16-inch alloy wheels that give riders a smooth and comfortable ride, stated the EV company. The lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in 5 hours and 30 minutes. The D15 EV will offer a user a range of 115 km as certified by ARAI.

(Also read | EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits )

The electric scooter BG D15 also comes with 20 safety features. Apart from a smart battery and motor controller, it is equipped with a completely waterproof, IP 67 rated, electric motor and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust. The rider can connect himself or herself to the electric scooter, through their smartphone.

(Also read | Bajaj Chetak e-scooter to soon launch in Kolkata, bookings now open )

BG D15 also gets a removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging and call and notification alerts. The scooter will be completely compatible with a mobile app. The Made in India model has been designed and developed by the company's in-house research and development team in Pune. “The D15 aims to cater to the growing demands of the EV enthusiasts in the country by offering a stylish, smart and reliable product which blends technology with a superior riding experience," said Hemant Kabra, Director - RR Global, and Founder and Managing Director, Bgauss Auto Pvt. Ltd.

 

First Published Date: 16 May 2022, 05:09 PM IST
TAGS: Bgauss BG D15 Bgauss BG D15 Electric scooter EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility
