Bajaj Chetak e-scooter to soon launch in Kolkata, bookings now open

Bajaj Auto has already commenced Chetak bookings for customers in Kolkata on its official website.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 12:45 PM
Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch announcement of its Chetak e-scooter soon in Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has already commenced Chetak bookings for customers in Kolkata on its official website. Interested buyers can get their scooter reserved for a token amount of 2,000 on the official company website. The scooter will be made available at Ruby Crossing outlet. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto rolls out Pulsar 250 in new blue colour option)

The Chetak electric scooter will be launched in four existing colour options such as Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic, and Velluto Rosso. It is currently listed at an on-road price of 1,65,551. 

Bajaj Auto's electric scooter is offered with a 3.8kW motor which is juiced up by a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. This unit pushes the scooter forward to a top speed of 70 kmph and delivers a claimed full-charge range of 90 km (in Eco mode). 

Meanwhile, the company announced a few months back that its Chetak e-scooter has crossed the 5,000 unit sales milestone in the state of Maharashtra. The Pune-based two-wheeler giant sells its electric scooter in five cities in Maharashtra including Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto registers ‘Pulsar Elan’ and ‘Pulsar Eleganza’ nameplates)

The company has also announced a new investment of 300 Cr to accelerate its electric vehicle business. The fresh investment will help the company to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity. “Chetak’s success has been built on the quality of a thoroughly tested, dependable product. Our plan is to double Chetak's network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto. The Chetak-maker also plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in the market by 2023, it was also spotted testing the same a few weeks back. 

 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj Chetak Bajaj Chetak escooter electric scooter escooter India Chetak electric scooter
