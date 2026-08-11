BGauss B8 Key Specs
- Speed50 kmph
- Range70 km
- Charging3.3 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.73 kWh
- Motor Power1.9 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BGauss B8
|Rs. 62,999Onwards
|-
|94.6 Nm
|Scooters
|76.5 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|70 km
|-
|1900 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|B8VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|B8VSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|B8VSEpluto 7G Max
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|B8VSETrance Neo
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|B8VSOrbiter
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|B8VSReo Li Plus
|Max Power
|1.9 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.73 kwh
|Max Torque
|94.6 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|70 km/charge
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 15 Minutes
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
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