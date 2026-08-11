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DISCONTINUED

BGAUSS B8

₹62,999 - 88,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
BGauss B8 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BGauss B8 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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PURE EV Epluto 7G

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BGauss B8 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    50 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.73 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.9 kW
View All B8 SpecsView specs icon

BGauss B8 Variants

BGauss B8 price starts at ₹ 62,999 and goes up to ₹ 88,999 (Ex-showroom). BGauss B8 comes in 3 variants. BGauss B8's top variant is Li Technoogy.
3 Variants Available
B8 Lead Acid
₹62,999*
50 Kmph
70 km/charge
B8 Lithium Ion
₹82,999*
50 Kmph
70 km/charge
B8 Li Technoogy
₹88,999*
50 Kmph
70 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

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BGauss B8 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BGauss B8
BGauss B8 image
Rs. 62,999Onwards-94.6 NmScooters76.5 kgDiscDiscAlloy70 km-1900 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-B8VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWB8VSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWB8VSEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWB8VSETrance Neo
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWB8VSOrbiter
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WB8VSReo Li Plus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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BGauss B8 Images

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News

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

BGauss B8 Specifications and Features

Max Power1.9 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.73 kwh
Max Torque94.6 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70 km/charge
HeadlightYes
Charging Time3 Hours 15 Minutes
Max Speed50 kmph
View all B8 specs and features

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