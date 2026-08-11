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DISCONTINUED

BGAUSS A2

₹52,499 - 67,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
BGauss A2 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BGauss A2 Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2.3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.29 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All A2 SpecsView specs icon

BGauss A2 Variants

BGauss A2 price starts at ₹ 52,499 and goes up to ₹ 67,999 (Ex-showroom). BGauss A2 comes in 2 variants. BGauss A2's top variant is Lithium Ion.
2 Variants Available
A2 Lead Acid
₹52,499*
25 Kmph
75 km/charge
A2 Lithium Ion
₹67,999*
25 Kmph
75 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BGauss A2 Visual Comparison

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BGauss A2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BGauss A2
BGauss A2 image
Rs. 52,499Onwards--Scooters72 kgDiscDiscAlloy75 km-250 W
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Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WA2VSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WA2VSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
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Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
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-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WA2VSLite

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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BGauss A2 Images

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News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

BGauss A2 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.29 kWh
Max Torque15 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range75.0
Charging Time2 Hours 15 Min
View all A2 specs and features

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