Ampere Reo vs BGauss A2

In 2024 Ampere Reo or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Ampere Reo
₹40,699*
BGauss A2
₹52,499*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge75 km/charge
Max Speed
95 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,49052,499
Ex-Showroom Price
43,49052,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9341,128

