hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesReo Li Plus vs A2

Ampere Reo Li Plus vs BGauss A2

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75.0. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs A2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus A2
BrandAmpereBGauss
Price₹ 69,990₹ 52,499
Range70 km/charge75.0
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh22.3 AH
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Reo Li Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Handle Bar View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1320 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront :-90/90-10,Rear :- 90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydrolic Spring
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable BatteryRegenerative Braking, Find My Scooter, Side Stand Sensor, Reverse Assist
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh22.3 AH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid (Fixed)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,42752,499
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99052,499
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5781,128

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
26 Jun 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers