In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75.0. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs A2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|A2
|Brand
|Ampere
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 52,499
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75.0
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|22.3 AH
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-