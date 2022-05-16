Additional Features

(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Buzzer, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Secondary Battery, VCU, GSM Module, Vehicle On/Off from App, Find My Vehicle with Buzzer, Health Check of the Vehicle, State of Charge on App, Range in kms on App, Notification for the Battery remaining at 20%, Remote Immobilzation, Firmware Update via App (Bluetooth), Regenerating Braking