In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
450S vs D15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450s
|D15
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|115 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hr 36 Min
|4 Hrs.