HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Rolls Out Expresscare 60 Minute Quick Service For Electric Scooters

Ather Energy rolls out ExpressCare 60-minute quick service for electric scooters

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2024, 17:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ather ExpressCare comes at a premium of 125-150 and the company says over 2,000 customers have already availed the service in the last two months.
Ather 450X
The Ather ExpressCare quick service is available 20 outlets across 11 cities with plans to add 50 more by March this year
Ather 450X
The Ather ExpressCare quick service is available 20 outlets across 11 cities with plans to add 50 more by March this year

Ather Energy has rolled out its new ExpressCare service program that reduces the service time on the brand’s electric scooter range. The Ather ExpressCare brings a quick service option wherein customers can service their e-scooters in 60 minutes and the company says there won’t be a compromise on the quality of service. The company has begun operations with 20 ExpressCare service centres in its top 11 cities and will increase to 50 outlets by March 2024.

Ather says the new ExpressCare initiative prioritises the customer’s time for a quick and smooth service experience. It involves two skilled technicians working together on a scooter to complete the comprehensive service in 60 minutes. The ExpressCare workshops will be equipped with a “robust" appointment system to avoid any customer delays with the option to reserve service bays in advance for added convenience. The ExpressCare service comes at a premium of 125-150 and the company says over 2,000 customers have already availed the service in the last two months.

Also Read : Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory Behaviour

Ather 450S
ExpressCare is available for all Ather e-scooter customers at a premium of 125-150
Ather 450S
ExpressCare is available for all Ather e-scooter customers at a premium of 125-150

Speaking about the new after-sales initiative, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer - Ather Energy, said, "We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
3.7 kWh 90 kmph 150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
3.2 kWh 73 kmph 126 km
₹ 1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
3 kWh 80 Kmph 100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
3.94 kWh 80 kmph 165 km
₹ 1.03 - 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc 87 kmph 80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Ather Energy says the company has 156 service centres across the country and plans to expand and add 50 more by March this year. The company currently retails the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex e-scooters, and we recently told you about Ather’s first family electric scooter hitting the market later this year. The company is also working on an electric motorcycle that’s due in 2026.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2024, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Ather 450S Ather 450 Apex Ather Energy Ather ExpressCare Ather Service

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.