HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBGaussD15On Road Price in Chennai

BGauss D15 On Road Price in Chennai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BGauss D15 Front View
1/6
BGauss D15 Headlight View
2/6
BGauss D15 Front Wheel View
3/6
BGauss D15 Model Name View
4/6
BGauss D15 Disc Break View
5/6
BGauss D15 Footspace View
View all Images
6/6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.46 - 1.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

D15 Price in Chennai

BGauss D15 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. The on road price for BGauss D15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
BGauss D15 i₹ 1.52 Lakhs
BGauss D15 Pro₹ 1.65 Lakhs
...Read More

BGauss D15 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
i
₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
115 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,191
Insurance
5,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,52,073
EMI@3,269/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Pro
₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
115 Km
View breakup

BGauss D15 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Price in Chennai
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check AE-3 details
View similar Bikes
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Price in Chennai
Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
One Price in Chennai
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

1.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450S Price in Chennai

Popular BGauss Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  BGauss Bikes

    BGauss D15 News

    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
    29 May 2022
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    View all
     BGauss D15 News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details