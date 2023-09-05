HT Auto
BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999

BGAUSS, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called C12i and will be sold in two variants - EX and MAX. They are priced at 99,999 and 1,26,153 ex-showroom. The price of 99,999 is introductory until September 19, 2023. The manufacturer says that the electric scooter is all developed and designed in-house at the Chakan plant.

05 Sep 2023
BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.

BGAUSS C12i comes with a lithium-ion LFP battery pack that is removable and takes three hours to fully charge. The claimed ARAI-certified range of the electric scooter is 85 km which means that the real-world range would be less. The electric motor and the battery pack are IP 67 rated which means they are water and dustproof. Speaking of motor, it is a 2500-WATT unit mounted in the rear wheel.

Customers can book the latest BGAUSS C12i EX electric scooter from the company website. The manufacturer is offering a 5-year warranty for the C12i EX. They currently have 125 dealerships across India.

Vida V1 electric scooters

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Kabra, Founder and CEO of BGAUSS, stated, "At BGAUSS, we are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe, and intelligent electric scooters to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India. Our unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in build quality, safety, and performance has brought us to this remarkable moment. The 100% Made in India C12i EX exemplifies our dedication to delivering top-tier electric scooters. The response to our C12i MAX was impressive, and we are thankful to our customers who have shown trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions. We are hopeful that our latest addition, the C12i EX will also get a positive response from our customers as well. The e-scooter will be available at the introductory price of INR 99,999 until September 19, 2023."

