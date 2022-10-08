Here's everything you need to know about Vida V1 electric scooters

The Vida V1 electric scooters come with portable battery packs. They will go against Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Hero MotoCorp finally entered the electric two-wheeler market with their new sub-brand, Vida. The manufacturer unveiled its first electric scooter, the V1. It will be sold in two variants, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. Vida V1 will be launched in a phased manner, first, it will be available in New Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Vida will start delivering the scooters in the first week of December. Here, is everything one needs to know about the new electric scooter.

How is Vida V1's performance?

The Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus come with the same electric motor which is capable of producing a peak power output of 6 kW and continuous power output of 3.9 kW. The top speed of both scooters is 80 kmph.

The V1 Plus can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds whereas the V1 Pro can hit 40 kmph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds. Both scooters come with four riding modes. There is Sports, Ride, Eco and Custom. Using the Custom mode, the rider can set up the response of brake regeneration, performance, etc. himself/herself.

What is Vida V1's riding range?

The battery pack on both scooters is different but both of them are IP68 rated and come with a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty. The V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94 kWh pack that can deliver an IDC-claimed range of 165 km. The V1 Plus gets a smaller 3.9 kWh battery pack that has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km. The range in real-world conditions is not yet known.

Vida is also offering a limp home feature, which reduces the chances of the rider being stranded. The scooters can drive at 10kmph for about 8 kilometres in case the SOC drops below a pre-defined limit.

What is the charging time of Vida V1's battery pack?

The charging time of the battery packs depends on what kind of charger is being used. Using a fast charger, both scooters can be charged at a rate of 1.2 km per minute from 0-80 per cent.

The Vida V1 Pro takes 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-80 percent, if using a home charger. The V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

What are the features offered by the Vida V1?

Vida is offering a lot of features with the scooters. There is a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display that is OTA enabled. So, Vida can fix bugs and add more features in the future. There is 4G, Bluetooth, cloud-connected features and Wifi onboard.

Other features that are on offer are turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, electronic seat and handle lock, keyless entry, follow-me-home lights, LED lighting, reverse and regen assist with two-way throttle and much more.

What is Vida V1's price?

Vida V1 Plus has priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Vida V1 Pro costs ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

