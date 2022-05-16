D15 falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of D15 i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,D15 falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of D15 i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger
Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch,
Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding
Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based
Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault
Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer