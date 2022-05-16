HT Auto

BGauss D15 i

BGauss D15 Front View
1/6
BGauss D15 Headlight View
2/6
BGauss D15 Front Wheel View
3/6
BGauss D15 Model Name View
4/6
BGauss D15 Disc Break View
5/6
BGauss D15 Footspace View
View all Images
6/6
1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BGauss D15 Key Specs
Max Speed60 kmph
Range115 km
View all D15 specs and features

D15 i Latest Updates

D15 falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of D15 i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Range: 115 km
  • Max Speed: 60 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.2 kWh
    • ...Read More

    BGauss D15 i Price

    ₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    60 Kmph
    115 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,46,191
    Insurance
    5,882
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,52,073
    EMI@3,269/mo
    BGauss D15 i Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1868 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Wheelbase
    1260 mm
    Kerb Weight
    107 kg
    Height
    1200 mm
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    977 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Aluminium Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    7s
    Range
    115 km
    Max Speed
    60 kmph
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Motor IP Rating
    IP67
    Max Torque
    110 Nm
    Continious Power
    1500 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    3.1 kW
    Water Proof Rating
    IP 67
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Fast Charging Time
    1 hours 30 minutes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    10 Degree
    Additional Features
    (Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3.2 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    BGauss D15 i Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home BGauss D15i and Get Cash Discount up to...
    Applicable on d15i variant
    Expiring on 18 Apr
    BGauss D15 i EMI
    EMI2,942 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,36,865
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,36,865
    Interest Amount
    39,641
    Payable Amount
    1,76,506

    BGauss D15 other Variants

    Pro
    ₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    60 Kmph
    115 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,59,191
    Insurance
    6,114
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,65,305
    EMI@3,553/mo
    BGauss D15 Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    TVS iQube Electric

    TVS iQube Electric S

    1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One Single Tone

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Ather Energy 450S

    Ather Energy 450S STD

    1.3 Lakhs
