The C12i Ex, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The C12i Ex offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C12i Ex is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the C12i Ex include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The C12i Ex has Clock, Underseat storage, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.