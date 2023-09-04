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C12iPriceRangeSpecifications
BGauss C12i Front Left View
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BGauss C12i Right Side View
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BGauss C12i Seat
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BGauss C12i Headlight
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BGauss C12i Front View
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BGauss C12i Rear Suspension View
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BGauss C12i Ex

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
53 Offers Available

C12i Ex

C12i Ex Prices

The C12i Ex, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C12i Ex Range

The C12i Ex offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C12i Ex Colours

The C12i Ex is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.

C12i Ex Battery & Range

C12i Ex vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the C12i Ex include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

C12i Ex Specs & Features

The C12i Ex has Clock, Underseat storage, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

BGauss C12i Ex Price

C12i Ex

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,740
Insurance
4,335
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,075
EMI@2,344/mo
Add to Compare
53 offers Available
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BGauss C12i Ex Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1825 mm
Wheelbase
1292 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Saddle Height
774 mm
Width
697 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
8.5s
Range
85 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Continuous Power
1500 W
Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1500 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring - 4 Step Adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Geo Fencing
No
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 year or 36,000 km
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
BGauss C12i Ex EMI
EMI2,110 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,167
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,167
Interest Amount
28,433
Payable Amount
1,26,600

BGauss C12i other Variants

C12i Max 2.0

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,990
Insurance
4,661
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,651
EMI@2,744/mo
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53 offers Available
Close

C12i Max

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,990
Insurance
4,786
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,776
EMI@2,897/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BGauss C12i Alternatives

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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

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Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

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Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
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