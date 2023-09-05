Saved Articles

BGauss C12i On Road Price in Hyderabad

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
C12i Price in Hyderabad

BGauss C12i on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.31 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BGauss C12i Max₹ 1.31 Lakhs
BGauss C12i Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Max
₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
135 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,153
Insurance
4,717
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
1,30,870
EMI@2,813/mo
    BGauss C12i News

    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
    29 May 2022
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
     BGauss C12i News

    Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
