Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBGaussC12iOn Road Price in Bangalore

BGauss C12i On Road Price in Bangalore

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

C12i Price in Bangalore

BGauss C12i on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BGauss C12i Max₹ 1.56 Lakhs
...Read More

BGauss C12i Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Max
₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
135 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,153
RTO
25,204
Insurance
4,675
On-Road Price in Bangalore
1,56,032
EMI@3,354/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

BGauss C12i Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Delhi
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest Offers
Bright Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Check AE-75 details
View similar Bikes
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

83,999
Check latest Offers
Faast F2F Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
Check AE-29 details
View similar Bikes

BGauss C12i News

BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
5 Sept 2023
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
5 Dec 2022
BGauss A2 electric scooter
BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
29 May 2022
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
16 May 2022
BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
30 Jul 2021
View all
 BGauss C12i News

Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,491 - 75,811
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details