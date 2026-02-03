hamburger icon
BGauss Oowah Front Right View
BGauss Oowah Front View
BGauss Oowah Left View
BGauss Oowah Rear Left View
BGauss Oowah Rear Right View
BGauss Oowah Rear View
BGauss Oowah Specifications

BGauss Oowah starting price is Rs. 94,990 in India. BGauss Oowah is available in 2 variant
94,990 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BGauss Oowah Specs

BGauss Oowah comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Oowah starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BGauss Oowah sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

BGauss Oowah Specifications and Features

Max
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1730 mm
Wheelbase
1240 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheel
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
8s
Range
145 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Air Cooled
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Continious Power
1.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery), IP67 (Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
14 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Offboard Charger, 300 mm Water Wading Limit, CAN 2.0, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome mode on low SOC
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

BGauss Oowah Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Magnus G Max Specs
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

99,999 - 1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Storie Specs
Komaki XGT X4

Komaki XGT X4

1.02 - 1.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
XGT X4 Specs
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mihos Specs
Avera Retrosa

Avera Retrosa

88,900 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Retrosa Specs
Komaki XGT Classic

Komaki XGT Classic

1.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
XGT Classic Specs

BGauss Oowah Variants & Price List

BGauss Oowah price starts at ₹ 94,990 and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BGauss Oowah comes in 2 variants. BGauss Oowah's top variant is Max

94,990*
60 Kmph
105 Km
1.2 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
145 Km
Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Popular BGauss Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
