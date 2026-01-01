hamburger icon
BGauss Oowah Front Right View
BGauss Oowah Front View
BGauss Oowah Left View
BGauss Oowah Rear Left View
BGauss Oowah Rear Right View
BGauss Oowah Rear View
BGauss Oowah EX

1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Oowah EX

Oowah EX Prices

The Oowah EX, is priced at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Oowah EX Range

The Oowah EX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Oowah EX Colours

The Oowah EX is available in 3 colour options: Sage Green, Laguna Blue, Cloud White.

Oowah EX Battery & Range

Oowah EX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oowah EX include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.15 Lakhs.

Oowah EX Specs & Features

The Oowah EX has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

BGauss Oowah EX Price

Oowah EX

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,990
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,490
EMI@2,203/mo
BGauss Oowah EX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1240 mm
Kerb Weight
97 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1125 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
CBS
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
8s
Range
105 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Continuous Power
1.5 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery), IP67 (Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Chassis
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours 30 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
11 + 2 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Offboard Charger, 300 mm Water Wading Limit, CAN 2.0, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome mode on low SOC
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 05 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
BGauss Oowah EX Offers
Bring Home Bgauss Oowah :Trade Discount Up to Rs....
Applicable on oowahex & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
BGauss Oowah EX EMI
EMI1,983 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,241
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,241
Interest Amount
26,716
Payable Amount
1,18,957

BGauss Oowah other Variants

Oowah Max

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,990
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,490
EMI@2,740/mo
BGauss Oowah Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

99,999 - 1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Komaki XGT X4

Komaki XGT X4

1.02 - 1.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Avera Retrosa

Avera Retrosa

88,900 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
