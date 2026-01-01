The Oowah EX, is priced at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Oowah EX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Oowah EX is available in 3 colour options: Sage Green, Laguna Blue, Cloud White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oowah EX include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.15 Lakhs.
The Oowah EX has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.