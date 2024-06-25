BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from 1.10 lakh

Indian electric two-wheeler player, BGauss has launched the new RUV 350 electric scooter in India. The BGauss RUV 350 is priced from ₹1.10 lakh, going up to ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The new electric scooter is called ‘Rider Utility Vehicle’ and is a cross between an electric scooter and a motorcycle. BGauss says it aims to start a new category with the RUV 350 bringing fun and practicality in one package. BGauss also offers an introductory package for early bird customers worth ₹20,000 comprising extended warranty, insurance and connectivity features.

BGauss RUV 350 Specifications

The BGauss RUV 350 is powered by a 3.5 kW (4.6 bhp) electric motor with a peak torque output of 165 Nm. The electric offering can hit a top speed of 75 kmph on all three variants. Power on the lower variants comes from the 2.3 kWh removable battery pack that promises a true range of 90 km, while the top-spec Max variant packs a 3 kWh fixed battery pack with a true range of 120 km on a single charge. The batteries use LFP cells sourced from China for additional durability.

The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel

BGauss will offer a 500-watt charger as standard, while customers have the option to choose from a fast charger. Charging times range from nearly six hours on the standard charger to about two hours on the fast charger.

BGauss RUV 350 Design

The RUV 350 gets a cross-body style. It appears similar to the D15 Pro but the company says its underpinnings are all-new. The step-thru styling is evident, especially with the larger wheels but you do get a flat floorboard, similar to conventional e-scooters. BGauss says the chassis has done endurance testing of over one lakh km. The big highlight is the 16-inch alloy wheels. The wheels are wrapped in tubeless tyres sourced from TVS Eurogrip and promise to bring more stability and better handling on the tarmac and broken roads.

The electric scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The company claims the suspension has 1.25x more absorption than a conventional electric scooter, which promises to give it a better ride quality. Braking performance comes from drum brakes at both ends of the e-scooter.

The RUV 350 gets an open glovebox, under-seat storage and a hidden storage under the floorboard

BGauss RUV 350 Storage

The BGauss RUV 350 gets a host of storage options including the open glovebox, multiple hooks, and under-seat storage space that can accommodate a half-face helmet. However, there’s an additional storage space below the floorboard that’s been designed to accommodate the charger.

The BGauss RUV 350 gets an LCD screen on the lower trims, while the top variant gets a 5-inch TFT unit with connectivity options

BGauss RUV 350 Features

The RUV 350 is decently loaded on the feature front. The base variant gets a standard LCD display, while the top-end Max trim gets a fancier 5-inch TFT screen. The unit is not touch-based but gets switchgear-based controls to access a host of information. You get Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, riding statistics, and more. There’s also cruise control, fall safe, reverse mode, hill hold, and regenerative braking.

BGauss RUV 350 Rivals

The BGauss RUV 350 is the brand’s new flagship offering and will take on the entry-level variants of the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, and more.

