The Diplos pro Plus, is priced at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Diplos pro Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Diplos pro Plus is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Diplos pro Plus include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Okinawa Dual 100 priced ₹1.19 Lakhs.
The Diplos pro Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, Roadside Assistance, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and USB Charging Port.