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Diplos proPriceRangeSpecifications
Numeros Diplos pro Front Right View
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Numeros Diplos pro Front View
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Numeros Diplos pro Left View
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Numeros Diplos pro Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Diplos pro Plus

Diplos pro Plus Prices

The Diplos pro Plus, is priced at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Diplos pro Plus Range

The Diplos pro Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Diplos pro Plus Colours

The Diplos pro Plus is available in 1 colour option: Grey.

Diplos pro Plus Battery & Range

Diplos pro Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Diplos pro Plus include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Okinawa Dual 100 priced ₹1.19 Lakhs.

Diplos pro Plus Specs & Features

The Diplos pro Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, Roadside Assistance, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and USB Charging Port.

Numeros Diplos pro Plus Price

Diplos pro Plus

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,999
RTO
6,500
Insurance
5,870
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,369
EMI@3,168/mo
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Numeros Diplos pro Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1960 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1125 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 Inch Rear :-12 Inch mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
156 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.89 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Dual Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
4.04 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Normal
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10.2 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Numeros Diplos pro Plus EMI
EMI2,851 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,32,632
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,32,632
Interest Amount
38,415
Payable Amount
1,71,047

Numeros Diplos pro other Variants

Diplos pro STD

₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,899
Insurance
19,515
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,414
EMI@2,717/mo
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Numeros Diplos pro Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Diplos provse-Luna
Okinawa Dual 100

Okinawa Dual 100

1.19 Lakhs
Diplos provsDual 100
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

74,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Diplos provsXGT CAT 2.0
Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
Diplos provsVeeru
Gravton Motors Quanta

Gravton Motors Quanta

1.2 Lakhs
Diplos provsQuanta
Polarity Smart Sport

Polarity Smart Sport

40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Diplos provsSport

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