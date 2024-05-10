Numeros Diplos pro on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Numeros Diplos pro on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Numeros Diplos pro dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Numeros Diplos pro on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Numeros Diplos pro is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual 100 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Numeros Diplos i-pro starting at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Numeros Diplos pro STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs