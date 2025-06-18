Launched in Nov 2024
The KTM 890 Duke R has rapidly established itself as a formidable player in the naked bike segment since its launch in India. Arriving at an alluring price of ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this stunning motorcycle looks set to deliver both power and performance. With a finely tuned 890 cc engine producing an impressive 119 bhp, the 890 Duke R is engineered for both the street and track. Featuring an aggressive design, advanced technology, and a portfolio that reflects KTM's commitment to quality, the 890 Duke R is undeniably an enticing option for riding enthusiasts. As part of KTM's ambitious foray into the big bike market, which celebrates high-performance engineering and cutting-edge design principles, the 890 Duke R is capable of rapid acceleration and exceptional handling. Its competitive pricing in the context of rival models—such as the slightly more affordable Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, priced at ₹11.81 lakh (ex-showroom)—adds to its allure, giving serious bikers yet another reason to take a closer look.
The pricing for the KTM 890 Duke R is set at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing reflects the bike's positioning as a high-performance motorcycle. Given its status as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the pricing is on the higher side compared to local alternatives
KTM India launched the 890 Duke R in October 2024 alongside the 890 Adventure R, and both bikes command a high asking price as they were brought in through the CBU route. The street naked joins the ranks of KTM’s portfolio that focuses on delivering high-performance motorcycles, including the thrilling KTM 890 Adventure R. With the launch of the 890 Duke R, KTM continues to cater to the premium big bike segment in India.
The KTM 890 Duke R is available in a single fully loaded variant with a price tag of ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). While having only a singular variant may seem limited, KTM optimises this offering by equipping the motorcycle with high-end features and specifications that elevate the riding experience. The bike is outfitted with WP-sourced fully adjustable suspension units as well as braking components from Brembo.
The design of the KTM 890 Duke R showcases the Austrian brand's signature aggressive styling. The prominent sharp tank shrouds and an athletic stance gives the bike an aggressive look. Available in KTM’s iconic blue and orange colour schemes, the 890 Duke R features a lightweight trellis frame. The LED lighting and unique headlamp design provide a modern touch, while the overall ergonomic design ensures rider comfort, whether navigating city streets or carving through mountain roads.
The interior of the KTM 890 Duke R carries a minimalist yet technologically advanced feel, designed with the rider's needs in mind. The cockpit features an adjustable handlebar configuration that allows for easy customisation, leading to an optimal riding position. Additionally, the bike is equipped with a fully digital TFT display that displays the usual range of information. The high-tech interface allows for quick navigation through different settings. The materials used in the dashboard and overall motorcycle design reflect durability and premium quality, ensuring long-term satisfaction.
Powering the KTM 890 Duke R is the same 889 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that underpins the 890 Adventure R. This four-stroke parallel-twin engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. With this, the 890 Duke R makes 121 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm.
The streetfighter is built around a Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as the stressed member and gets a cast-aluminium subframe. It is held up by WP Apex 43 mm front forks and a WP Apex monoshock, both fully adjustable. The 890 Duke R comes riding on 17-inch wheels fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.
The KTM 890 Duke R brings an overall mileage of approximately 21.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The 890 Duke R is packed with a broad range of safety features, including advanced braking systems. These include Bosch Cornering ABS for enhanced stability during braking in challenging conditions. Additionally, the bike's high-performance tyres provide excellent grip, further enhancing rider safety. The KTM 890 Duke R also features ride-by-wire technology, enabling smooth throttle control, and optional traction control to minimise rear wheel slip during aggressive acceleration. These features collectively contribute to a safer riding experience, ensuring that riders can approach corners and accelerate confidently.
