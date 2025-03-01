What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure in Saharsa? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Saharsa is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure in Saharsa? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Saharsa amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Saharsa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Saharsa is Rs. 8,531.