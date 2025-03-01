KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Kashipur starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Kashipur starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Kashipur for best offers. KTM 390 Adventure on road price breakup in Kashipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Kashipur, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Kashipur and Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 starting at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Kashipur. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure STD ₹ 4.21 Lakhs