What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure in Kakinada? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Kakinada is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure in Kakinada? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Kakinada amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Kakinada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Kakinada is Rs. 8,531.