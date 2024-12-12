What is the on-road price of KTM 250 SX-F in Sagar? The on-road price of KTM 250 SX-F STD in Sagar is Rs. 10.62 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 SX-F in Sagar? The RTO charges for KTM 250 SX-F STD in Sagar amount to Rs. 76,640, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 SX-F in Sagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 SX-F in Sagar is Rs. 21,532.