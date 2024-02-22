Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 9.59 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 9.59 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX450 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Delhi, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Delhi and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX450 STD ₹ 9.59 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price