Kawasaki KX450 STD

9.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki KX450 Key Specs
Engine449 cc
Max Speed143 kmph
KX450 STD Latest Updates

KX450 falls under Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of KX450 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.59 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 6.2 L
  • Length: 2185 mm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single
    Kawasaki KX450 STD Price

    STD
    ₹9.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    449 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,59,000
    RTO
    68,720
    Insurance
    31,319
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,59,039
    EMI@20,613/mo
    Kawasaki KX450 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    6.2 L
    Length
    2185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    340 mm
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    110.2 kg
    Height
    1265 mm
    Saddle Height
    955 mm
    Width
    820 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
    Rear Brake Diameter
    250 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    143 kmph
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    449 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Hydraulic Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5-speed Return
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    96.0 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Perimeter, aluminium
    Front Suspension
    49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping 305 mm
    Rear Suspension
    New Uni Trak with adjustable dual-range (high low-speed) compression damping
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Fuel system - Fuel injection: 44 mm x 1, Lubrication - Forced lubrication, semi-dry sump, Rake / Trail - 27.6 / 122 mm, Caliper - Front / Rear - Dual / Single piston, Easy Engine Tuning: DFI Setting Data Selection, Electric Start, Renthal Fatbar
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12.8V 2.0 Ah
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Kawasaki KX450 STD EMI
    EMI18,552 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,63,135
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,63,135
    Interest Amount
    2,49,993
    Payable Amount
    11,13,128

