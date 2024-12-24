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KLX 450RPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki KLX 450R Front Right View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Left View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Right View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Front Suspension View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Model Name View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Rear Tyre View
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Kawasaki KLX 450R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Key Specs
Engine449 cc
View all KLX 450R specs and features

KLX 450R STD

KLX 450R STD Prices

The KLX 450R STD, is listed at ₹10.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX 450R STD Mileage

All variants of the KLX 450R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX 450R STD Colours

The KLX 450R STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.

KLX 450R STD Engine and Transmission

The KLX 450R STD is powered by a 449 cc engine.

KLX 450R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX 450R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KX450 priced ₹9.92 Lakhs or the KTM 450 SX-F priced ₹10.25 Lakhs.

KLX 450R STD Specs & Features

The KLX 450R STD has Clock and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki KLX 450R STD Price

KLX 450R STD

₹10.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
71,920
Insurance
31,946
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,02,866
EMI@21,556/mo
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Kawasaki KLX 450R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
8 L
Length
2175 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Height
1250 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Saddle Height
935 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
62.1 mm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
449 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5-speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Bore
96.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Helogen
Kawasaki KLX 450R STD EMI
EMI19,400 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,02,579
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,02,579
Interest Amount
2,61,418
Payable Amount
11,63,997

Kawasaki KLX 450R Alternatives

Kawasaki KX450

Kawasaki KX450

9.92 Lakhs
KLX 450RvsKX450
KTM 450 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

10.25 Lakhs
KLX 450Rvs450 SX-F
KTM 250 SX-F

KTM 250 SX-F

9.58 Lakhs
KLX 450Rvs250 SX-F
Kawasaki KX 250

Kawasaki KX 250

7.99 Lakhs
KLX 450RvsKX 250

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