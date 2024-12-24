|Engine
|449 cc
The KLX 450R STD, is listed at ₹10.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the KLX 450R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KLX 450R STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.
The KLX 450R STD is powered by a 449 cc engine.
In the KLX 450R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KX450 priced ₹9.92 Lakhs or the KTM 450 SX-F priced ₹10.25 Lakhs.
The KLX 450R STD has Clock and Low Fuel Indicator.