Kawasaki KLX 450R comes with 449 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KLX 450R starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KLX 450R sits in the Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki KLX 450R price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki KLX 450R comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki KLX 450R top variant price is ₹ 8.49 Lakhs.
₹8.49 Lakhs*
449 cc
*Ex-showroom price
