HT Auto
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12

Kawasaki KLX 450R Specifications

Kawasaki KLX 450R starting price is Rs. 8,49,000 in India. Kawasaki KLX 450R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
8.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Kawasaki KLX 450R Specs

Kawasaki KLX 450R comes with 449 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KLX 450R starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KLX 450R sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki KLX 450R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
8 L
Ground Clearance
315 mm
Length
2175 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Height
1250 mm
Saddle Height
935 mm
Width
820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
62.1 mm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDI
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1
Displacement
449 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5-speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
96.0 mm
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Tail Light
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
Helogen

Kawasaki KLX 450R Alternatives

Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

7.2 - 7.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KLX 450R vs X-Cape
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KLX 450R vs SEIEMMEZZO
Kawasaki Z650RS

Kawasaki Z650RS

6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KLX 450R vs Z650RS
Kawasaki W800 Street

Kawasaki W800 Street

6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KLX 450R vs W800 Street
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z250

Suzuki RM Z250

7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check RM Z250 details
View similar Bikes

Kawasaki News

MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor seen on the Japanese-spec model
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine. Will rival Super Meteor 650
8 Jun 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki KLX 450R Variants & Price List

Kawasaki KLX 450R price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki KLX 450R comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki KLX 450R top variant price is ₹ 8.49 Lakhs.

STD
8.49 Lakhs*
449 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details