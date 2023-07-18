Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KX 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KX 250 starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KX 250 sits in the Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹7.43 Lakhs*
249 cc
*Ex-showroom price
