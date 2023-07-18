HT Auto
Kawasaki KX 250 Specifications

Kawasaki KX 250 starting price is Rs. 7,43,000 in India. Kawasaki KX 250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Kawasaki KX 250 Specs

Kawasaki KX 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KX 250 starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KX 250 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki KX 250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
6.4 l
Ground Clearance
324 mm
Length
2172 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm
Kerb Weight
104.7 kg
Height
1270 mm
Saddle Height
945 mm
Width
825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 ,Rear :-100/90-21
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
53.6 mm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.4:1
Displacement
249 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
77 mm
Chassis
Perimeter, Aluminum
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak. Compression damping: 19-way (low-speed), 4-turns (high-speed). Rebound damping: 22-way. Spring preload: Fully adjustable/310 mm
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted telescopic Separate Function front Fork (SFF) Type 2. Compression damping: 22-way. Rebound damping: 20-way. Spring preload: 40-way / 310 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Pass Switch
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

