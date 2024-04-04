Kawasaki KLX 450R on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 9.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 450R on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 9.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 450R dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 450R on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 450R is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX450 which starts at Rs. 8.59 Lakhs in Chennai, Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Chennai and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 450R STD ₹ 9.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price