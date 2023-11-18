In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less