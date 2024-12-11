KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
KTM 250 SX-F on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 SX-F is mainly compared to KTM 450 SX-F which starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs in Ranchi, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Ranchi and Honda XL750 Transalp starting at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 SX-F STD ₹ 10.62 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price