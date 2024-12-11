KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Gudivada starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Gudivada starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F dealers and showrooms in Gudivada for best offers.
KTM 250 SX-F on road price breakup in Gudivada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 SX-F is mainly compared to KTM 450 SX-F which starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs in Gudivada, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Gudivada and Honda XL750 Transalp starting at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Gudivada.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 SX-F STD ₹ 10.62 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price