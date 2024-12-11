KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Chalisgaon starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F on road price in Chalisgaon starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 SX-F dealers and showrooms in Chalisgaon for best offers.
KTM 250 SX-F on road price breakup in Chalisgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 SX-F is mainly compared to KTM 450 SX-F which starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs in Chalisgaon, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Chalisgaon and Honda XL750 Transalp starting at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Chalisgaon.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 SX-F STD ₹ 10.62 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price