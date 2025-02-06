KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Palamu for best offers. KTM 250 Adventure on road price breakup in Palamu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Adventure is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom SX which starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs in Palamu, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs in Palamu and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Palamu. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Adventure STD ₹ 2.88 Lakhs